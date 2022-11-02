SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.36 Per Share

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

SJW Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 54 years. SJW Group has a dividend payout ratio of 56.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SJW Group to earn $2.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.9%.

SJW Group stock opened at $69.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 0.58. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $55.74 and a twelve month high of $73.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.45 and a 200-day moving average of $62.77.

In other SJW Group news, CAO James Patrick Lynch sold 533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.35, for a total transaction of $33,232.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,707,205.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other SJW Group news, CAO James Patrick Lynch sold 533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.35, for a total value of $33,232.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,205.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Carl Guardino sold 1,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $75,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,729 shares in the company, valued at $175,529.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,131 shares of company stock valued at $197,595 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SJW Group by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 723,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,362,000 after buying an additional 122,215 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in SJW Group by 6,669.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 103,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,192,000 after acquiring an additional 101,836 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in SJW Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,575,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SJW Group by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 24,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in SJW Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,269,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SJW shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SJW Group from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SJW Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

