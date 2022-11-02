Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Trading 1.3% Higher

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.39. 92,099 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 351,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.10 target price on Skyharbour Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Skyharbour Resources Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$56.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00.

About Skyharbour Resources

Skyharbour Resources Ltd., a uranium and thorium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company's flagship project is the Moore Lake Uranium project covering 35,705 hectares located on the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin.

Featured Stories

