SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) Shares Up 0.8%

SLM Solutions Group AG (ETR:AM3D – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €19.78 ($20.18) and last traded at €19.78 ($20.18). 202,292 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 317% from the average session volume of 48,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at €19.62 ($20.02).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AM3D. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($14.29) price target on SLM Solutions Group in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($20.41) price target on shares of SLM Solutions Group in a report on Monday, October 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 389.20, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $451.36 million and a P/E ratio of -20.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €18.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is €13.57.

SLM Solutions Group AG provides metal-based additive manufacturing technology solutions in Germany, the Asia/Pacific, other European countries, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Machine Business and After Sales Business. The Machine Business segment engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of machines and peripheral equipment for selective laser melting.

