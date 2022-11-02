Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Shares Sold by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNN. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 92.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 46.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 44.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 74.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. 8.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SNN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,190 ($14.38) to GBX 1,116 ($13.48) in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,550 ($18.73) to GBX 1,530 ($18.49) in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,362.67.

NYSE SNN traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.44. 15,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,176. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.78 and its 200-day moving average is $27.30. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12-month low of $21.77 and a 12-month high of $37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

