SolarWinds (SWI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect SolarWinds to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $176.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.53 million. SolarWinds had a positive return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 91.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect SolarWinds to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
SolarWinds Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of SolarWinds stock opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.24. SolarWinds has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of SolarWinds
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the second quarter worth $166,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 58.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 371,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 137,874 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 12.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 29.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,288,000 after purchasing an additional 229,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 50.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 861,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,827,000 after purchasing an additional 288,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.
SolarWinds Company Profile
SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SolarWinds (SWI)
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.