SolarWinds (SWI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect SolarWinds to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $176.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.53 million. SolarWinds had a positive return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 91.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect SolarWinds to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SolarWinds stock opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.24. SolarWinds has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SWI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on SolarWinds from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of SolarWinds to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the second quarter worth $166,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 58.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 371,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 137,874 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 12.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 29.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,288,000 after purchasing an additional 229,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 50.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 861,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,827,000 after purchasing an additional 288,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

