Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK) CEO Sells $26,420.40 in Stock

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) CEO Christopher L. Coccio sold 3,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $26,420.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,871. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sono-Tek Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SOTK stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $7.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,065. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day moving average is $6.41. Sono-Tek Co. has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $9.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.05 million, a PE ratio of 79.78 and a beta of -0.12.

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sono-Tek Co. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sono-Tek during the third quarter worth $1,373,000. Coombe Bender & Co LLC acquired a new position in Sono-Tek during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sono-Tek during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sono-Tek by 38.0% in the third quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Sono-Tek from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sono-Tek from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Sono-Tek Company Profile

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

