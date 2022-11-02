Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

SON stock opened at $58.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.74. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $51.52 and a 1-year high of $67.06.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Sunday. Bank of America upgraded Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sonoco Products to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Sonoco Products from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Sonoco Products from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

