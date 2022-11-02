Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Given New $102.00 Price Target at Cowen

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Cowen from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SONY. TheStreet cut Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Macquarie upgraded Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Sony Group Trading Up 7.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $72.79 on Wednesday. Sony Group has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $133.75. The stock has a market cap of $90.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.59.

Institutional Trading of Sony Group

About Sony Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nvwm LLC raised its position in Sony Group by 8,800.0% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Sony Group by 96.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the first quarter valued at $61,000. 7.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.