Souders Financial Advisors Acquires 2,894 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 15.1% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,194,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,216,000 after buying an additional 1,204,290 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.8% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 14,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 16.7% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 15,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $233,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,421,964. The company has a market cap of $293.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.10. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $50.11.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.68.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

