Souders Financial Advisors Acquires 3,859 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 4.0% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.5% during the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 17,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 81,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 15.8% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

CARR stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,388,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $57.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.49%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

