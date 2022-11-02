Souders Financial Advisors Buys 1,467 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,116 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.5% of Souders Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $5,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Visa by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,928,211,000 after buying an additional 5,527,427 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Visa by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,910,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,197,824,000 after buying an additional 2,830,580 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,637,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,802,692,000 after buying an additional 2,664,511 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 21,641.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,245,199 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,124,000 after buying an additional 2,234,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,993,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,881,542,000 after buying an additional 1,500,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of V traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $204.38. The company had a trading volume of 121,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,602,847. The company has a market capitalization of $386.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.66.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 21.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on V. StockNews.com cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.14.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.