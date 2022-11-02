Souders Financial Advisors Buys 930 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,583 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 1.1% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,683 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded up $4.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.84. The company had a trading volume of 166,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,676. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.70. The company has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $109.24 and a one year high of $146.72.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 17.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.73.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $958,858.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,922.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 6,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total value of $903,256.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,102.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $958,858.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,922.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,004 shares of company stock worth $9,708,378. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

