Souders Financial Advisors Has $3.62 Million Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for 1.0% of Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 729.6% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $678.86.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $8.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.49. The company had a trading volume of 45,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,296. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $91.51 and a fifty-two week high of $122.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $259.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.83.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 72.10%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.5836 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

