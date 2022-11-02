Souders Financial Advisors Purchases 1,109 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 231.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 9,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. WMS Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.1 %

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $460.67.

LMT traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $485.12. 33,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $423.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $426.55. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $491.15.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.94 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 51.42%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.