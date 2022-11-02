Souders Financial Advisors Purchases 937 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,264 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 21.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 279,811 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,118,000 after purchasing an additional 48,604 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.1% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 438,519 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $51,903,000 after acquiring an additional 7,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 69.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,297 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 7,115 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE ABT traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,407,843. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.73. The stock has a market cap of $175.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.71. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $2,825,096.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,592,322.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,331 shares of company stock valued at $20,924,820. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ABT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

