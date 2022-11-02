Souders Financial Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,369 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Adobe were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 22.5% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,035,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,654 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,988,886 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,728,658,000 after purchasing an additional 185,340 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 10.2% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,319,395 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,423,623,000 after purchasing an additional 493,304 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,699,643 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,685,629,000 after purchasing an additional 87,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,280,891 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,494,965,000 after acquiring an additional 21,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $5.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $310.35. 73,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,958,073. The business’s 50 day moving average is $323.31 and its 200-day moving average is $374.45. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Adobe from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.78.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

