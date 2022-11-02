Sourceless Self Reported Market Cap Hits $178.29 Million (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One Sourceless token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sourceless has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Sourceless has a total market capitalization of $178.29 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sourceless alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,248.61 or 0.99986936 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00007743 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006084 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00020337 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00041700 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00043102 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00022897 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004895 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sourceless Profile

Sourceless is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00829946 USD and is down -2.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $39.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sourceless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sourceless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.