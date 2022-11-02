Sourceless (STR) Trading Up 3.7% Over Last 7 Days

Sourceless (STR) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 1st. Sourceless has a market cap of $174.29 million and $39.00 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sourceless has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sourceless token can currently be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sourceless Profile

Sourceless (STR) is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00849843 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

