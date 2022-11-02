SouthState Corp Acquires 448 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

SouthState Corp boosted its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 15,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Crown Castle by 131.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 127,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,517,000 after buying an additional 72,280 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle by 11.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at $409,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Crown Castle by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CCI. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Crown Castle Price Performance

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,820.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Crown Castle news, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,820.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $132.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.33. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.71 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.06%.

About Crown Castle

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.