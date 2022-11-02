SouthState Corp Boosts Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 35.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 11.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 144,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,540,000 after buying an additional 14,323 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth about $2,585,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 554,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,441,000 after acquiring an additional 150,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $233.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.63. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BDX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $235.00 to $227.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.00.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total value of $2,392,141.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,888.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,751 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.