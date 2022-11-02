SouthState Corp Has $1.05 Million Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

SouthState Corp decreased its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,759 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 13.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,181 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,284 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 1.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the first quarter worth about $475,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citrix Systems Price Performance

CTXS stock opened at $103.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.08. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.07 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.80.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

