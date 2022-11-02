SouthState Corp Has $785,000 Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

SouthState Corp decreased its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,260 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Illumina were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 72.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Illumina in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth $37,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $219.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of -3,651.56 and a beta of 1.13. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.45 and a 52 week high of $428.00.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Illumina from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Illumina to $327.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Illumina from $306.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.75.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total value of $108,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at $8,952,314.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

