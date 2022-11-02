SouthState Corp Increases Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

SouthState Corp raised its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.8% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 16.4% in the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

DLTR opened at $158.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.69. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.45 and a 52-week high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

