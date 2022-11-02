SouthState Corp Raises Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 1,186.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 777,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,518,000 after buying an additional 716,921 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Paychex by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 19,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Paychex by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 507,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,787,000 after acquiring an additional 12,237 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Paychex by 10.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 2.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 19,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Trading Down 0.2 %

PAYX opened at $118.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.81. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $105.66 and a one year high of $141.92. The stock has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 79.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on PAYX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen increased their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.45.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.