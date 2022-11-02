SouthState Corp Sells 117 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

SouthState Corp cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 18.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 85,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,943,000 after purchasing an additional 13,262 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $2,580,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.1% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CAT stock opened at $218.50 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $237.90. The stock has a market cap of $115.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.87 and its 200-day moving average is $193.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 34.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Tigress Financial cut their price target on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on Caterpillar to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.40.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.