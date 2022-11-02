SouthState Corp Sells 223 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

SouthState Corp lessened its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Motco increased its position in Novartis by 204.9% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 45,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 30.8% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 87,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,407,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:NVS opened at $81.06 on Wednesday. Novartis AG has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $179.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novartis Company Profile

NVS has been the subject of several research reports. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Novartis from CHF 81 to CHF 78 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.45.

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.