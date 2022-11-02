Spark Networks (LOV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Spark Networks to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter.

Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $48.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.40 million. Spark Networks had a negative return on equity of 86.88% and a negative net margin of 13.00%.

Shares of LOV traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.67. 8,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,525. The company has a market cap of $4.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average is $2.65. Spark Networks has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Spark Networks in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious communities in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.

