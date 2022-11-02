SpartanNash (SPTN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. SpartanNash has set its FY22 guidance at $2.17-2.32 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $2.17-$2.32 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect SpartanNash to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SpartanNash Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ SPTN opened at $35.16 on Wednesday. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $23.24 and a twelve month high of $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.98.

SpartanNash Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.83.

Insider Activity at SpartanNash

In related news, Director Hawthorne L. Proctor sold 4,500 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $140,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,239.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SpartanNash during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 10.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 26.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

