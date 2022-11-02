SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,778,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $682,506,000 after buying an additional 41,099 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $395,027,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,773,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,694,000 after purchasing an additional 381,458 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,542,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,623,000 after purchasing an additional 97,314 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,307,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,154,000 after purchasing an additional 203,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $153.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.70. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $151.03 and a 1-year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

