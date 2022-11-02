SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) is Iowa State Bank’s 9th Largest Position

Iowa State Bank cut its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 394,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,349 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF comprises about 2.5% of Iowa State Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $9,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CWI. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 146.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,389,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,252,000 after buying an additional 825,869 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1,778.8% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 781,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,507,000 after acquiring an additional 739,896 shares in the last quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $10,487,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 157.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 600,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,532,000 after acquiring an additional 367,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 90.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 722,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,871,000 after purchasing an additional 342,294 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

CWI traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $22.23. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,121. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.88. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $20.63 and a twelve month high of $30.44.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

