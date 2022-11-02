SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Shares Sold by Firestone Capital Management

Firestone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,742 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter worth $5,580,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter worth $203,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 67.8% during the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 26,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 10,554 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GNR traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.04. 700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,748. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.25. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $47.17 and a twelve month high of $65.66.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.