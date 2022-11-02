SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.11

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.11 and traded as low as $4.84. SSAB AB (publ) shares last traded at $4.84, with a volume of 265 shares.

SSAB AB (publ) Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average is $5.10.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

