St. Augustine Gold and Copper (TSE:SAU) Shares Down 15.4%

St. Augustine Gold and Copper Limited (TSE:SAU – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 15.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 593,150 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 402% from the average daily volume of 118,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

St. Augustine Gold and Copper Stock Down 8.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$46.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00.

About St. Augustine Gold and Copper

St. Augustine Gold and Copper Limited, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the Philippines. It holds interests in the King-king copper-gold project that covers an area of approximately 1,548 hectares located in the Province of Compostela Valley, Mindanao Island.

