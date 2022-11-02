STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16, RTT News reports. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $76.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. STAAR Surgical’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. STAAR Surgical updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of STAA traded down $3.13 on Wednesday, hitting $70.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.40 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.87. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.32.

In related news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 16,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total value of $1,762,500.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,958.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP James E. Francese sold 35,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,656,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Keith Holliday sold 16,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total transaction of $1,762,500.78. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 19,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,958.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the first quarter valued at $32,339,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 140.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 333,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,636,000 after purchasing an additional 194,888 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 531.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 152,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,189,000 after purchasing an additional 128,374 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,093,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $407,001,000 after purchasing an additional 122,926 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $9,649,000. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.44.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

