Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Grows Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 756,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,690 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF comprises 1.2% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $20,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,726,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,820,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,856,000 after purchasing an additional 218,099 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 322.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,632,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535,098 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7,512.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,008,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,184.2% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389,846 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of GDX stock traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $24.23. 546,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,511,869. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $41.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.92.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

