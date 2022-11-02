Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Has $9.57 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,200 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $9,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of EFV stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.72. 3,991,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

