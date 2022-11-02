Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Purchases 2,710 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $1,429,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 16,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VTV traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $138.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,258,874. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.10. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

