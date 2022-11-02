Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,640 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $4,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 44,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 47.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 2,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,190,646. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.89. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $61.78 and a 52-week high of $134.79.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.