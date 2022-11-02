Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 4,500 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. decreased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.9% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHY stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.81. 44,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,947,214. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.34. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.73 and a 12 month high of $86.00.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.