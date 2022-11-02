Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. cut its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at $98,090,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,213,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,710,000 after buying an additional 65,201 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 154.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 102,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,222,000 after buying an additional 62,100 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 43.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 143,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,130,000 after buying an additional 43,620 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 97.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,026,000 after buying an additional 33,318 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $5.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $440.49. 57,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,143,488. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $430.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $440.25. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $398.11 and a 52 week high of $533.57.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

