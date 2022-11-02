Standard Metals Processing (OTCMKTS:SMPRD) Trading Up 8%

Shares of Standard Metals Processing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPRD – Get Rating) were up 8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.70 and last traded at $2.70. Approximately 5,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 531% from the average daily volume of 887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

Standard Metals Processing Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.64.

About Standard Metals Processing

Standard Metals Processing, Inc, an exploration stage company, intends to operate as a custom processing and permitted toll milling service provider. It focuses on the extraction of precious and strategic minerals from mined material, such as minerals in the gold, silver, and platinum metal groups. The company was formerly known as Standard Gold Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Standard Metals Processing, Inc in December 2013.

