STAR Financial Group, Inc. (SFIGA) to Issue Dividend of $0.32 on November 15th

STAR Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:SFIGA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Sunday, October 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.315 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This is a boost from STAR Financial Group’s previous dividend of $0.31.

STAR Financial Group Stock Performance

STAR Financial Group stock opened at $81.25 on Wednesday. STAR Financial Group has a one year low of $81.25 and a one year high of $82.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.58.

About STAR Financial Group

STAR Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for STAR Financial Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Central and Northeast Indiana. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

