STAR Financial Group, Inc. (SFIGA) to Issue Dividend of $0.32 on November 15th

STAR Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:SFIGA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Sunday, October 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.315 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This is a boost from STAR Financial Group’s previous dividend of $0.31.
STAR Financial Group Stock Performance
STAR Financial Group stock opened at $81.25 on Wednesday. STAR Financial Group has a one year low of $81.25 and a one year high of $82.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.58.
About STAR Financial Group
