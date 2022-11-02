Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,715 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,782 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $15,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tobam purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Starbucks by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 305,151 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,760,000 after buying an additional 161,090 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its holdings in Starbucks by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 57,960 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 255,412 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $19,512,000 after buying an additional 10,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 15.7% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 46,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks
In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Starbucks Stock Performance
Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $88.04. The stock had a trading volume of 230,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,541,891. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.00 and its 200-day moving average is $81.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $117.80.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.
Starbucks Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 55.21%.
Starbucks Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Starbucks (SBUX)
- Sell-Side Interest Drives Mondelez Higher
- 3 Reasons Snap Stock Could Snap Back
- Freshpet: A Fresh Time To Buy Into This Growth Story?
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- Buy Big 5 Sporting Goods for Its Dividend; But How About Growth?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.