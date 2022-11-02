Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,715 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,782 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $15,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tobam purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Starbucks by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 305,151 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,760,000 after buying an additional 161,090 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its holdings in Starbucks by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 57,960 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 255,412 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $19,512,000 after buying an additional 10,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 15.7% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 46,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Starbucks Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on SBUX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.74.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $88.04. The stock had a trading volume of 230,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,541,891. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.00 and its 200-day moving average is $81.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $117.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

