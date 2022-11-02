Stargate Finance Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8.07 Million (STG)

Stargate Finance (STG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 2nd. One Stargate Finance token can currently be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00002334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Stargate Finance has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. Stargate Finance has a market capitalization of $63.40 million and approximately $8.07 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stargate Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000358 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,358.09 or 0.31090766 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00012143 BTC.

About Stargate Finance

Stargate Finance’s launch date was March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stargate Finance’s official website is stargate.finance.

Stargate Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stargate is a community-driven organization building a fully composable native asset bridge, and a dApp built on LayerZero.Stargate's vision is to make cross-chain liquidity transfer a seamless, single transaction process.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stargate Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stargate Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stargate Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stargate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stargate Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.