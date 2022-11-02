Status Hits Market Cap of $97.63 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 2nd. One Status token can currently be purchased for $0.0281 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Status has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. Status has a total market cap of $97.63 million and approximately $8.21 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Status Token Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174 with 3,470,483,788 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02901504 USD and is up 0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $7,361,338.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

