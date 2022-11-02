Status Reaches Market Capitalization of $96.08 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Status has a market cap of $96.08 million and $8.64 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Status has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0277 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,156.77 or 0.99990010 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00007763 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006112 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00019793 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00042617 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00042728 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00022743 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004905 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174 with 3,470,483,788 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02901504 USD and is up 0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $7,361,338.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.