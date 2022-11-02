Steem (STEEM) Price Hits $0.23 on Major Exchanges

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. In the last seven days, Steem has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001115 BTC on popular exchanges. Steem has a market capitalization of $89.82 million and $8.19 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,387.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000634 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00022821 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.25 or 0.00295439 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00115317 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.64 or 0.00728835 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $115.74 or 0.00567526 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000752 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004890 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.22 or 0.00231553 BTC.
Steem Coin Profile
Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.
Buying and Selling Steem
