Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
Separately, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Sterling Infrastructure to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.
Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance
Sterling Infrastructure stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.84. 366,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $904.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.26. Sterling Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $20.46 and a 12-month high of $32.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.01.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $38,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $85,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 288.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.
Further Reading
