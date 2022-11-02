Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 629 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,681,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,088,482,000 after buying an additional 1,517,624 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,679,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,763,898,000 after buying an additional 925,807 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,662,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,426,000 after buying an additional 677,374 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 365.2% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 596,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,596,000 after purchasing an additional 468,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 250.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 604,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,816,000 after acquiring an additional 431,886 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $94.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wolfe Research raised Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eversource Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $456,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,558,772.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ES opened at $76.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.51. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $70.54 and a one year high of $94.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.58%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

