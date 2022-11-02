Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 8,109 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,109 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at $80,808,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 39.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,484,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,669,000 after buying an additional 702,499 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 1,228.3% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 568,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,687,000 after buying an additional 525,721 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 157.2% during the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 706,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,181,000 after buying an additional 431,952 shares during the period. Finally, DDD Partners LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at $22,418,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

ARKK opened at $38.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.34. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $33.74 and a 1 year high of $125.86.

